Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 79.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. 490,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

