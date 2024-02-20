Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

