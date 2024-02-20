Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,025 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. 1,649,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

