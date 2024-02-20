Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 307 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

