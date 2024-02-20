Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 308 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $135.69. 719,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

