Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 431 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.51. 446,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.