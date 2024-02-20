Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 903 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. 933,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,875. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

