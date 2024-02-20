Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Price Performance

CME remained flat at $212.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 259,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

