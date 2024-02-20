Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,570,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 8,319,762 shares.The stock last traded at $2.61 and had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

