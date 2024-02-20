Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,347 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 8.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 11,281,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

