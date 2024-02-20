American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 22.99% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

SDSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

(Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.