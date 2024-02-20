American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 22.99% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
SDSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
