American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lifted by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

