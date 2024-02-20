American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

