Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.