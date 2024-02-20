AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Buys A$49,940.00 in Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Best purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,940.00 ($32,640.52).
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.44, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
About AMP
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.