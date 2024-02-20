Analysts’ New Coverage for February 20th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AEY, AGNC, AKTX, AMED, AP, APWC, ARTW)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 20th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL). They issued a market perform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

