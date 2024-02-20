Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Informatica (INFA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Informatica (NYSE: INFA):

2/16/2024 – Informatica was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

2/15/2024 – Informatica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Informatica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Informatica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Informatica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Informatica stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.65, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica Corp has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,308,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 159,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 894,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Corporation is an independent provider of enterprise data integration software and services. The Company’s product portfolio centers on data offers a range of solutions, both on-premise and in the cloud, for data integration, data quality, big data, master data management, data security, data exchange and data preparation, among others.

