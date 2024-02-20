Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE: PSBD):

2/12/2024 – Palmer Square Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Palmer Square Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Palmer Square Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Palmer Square Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Palmer Square Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Palmer Square Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 18,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,435. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

