Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $60.70

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $110,228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 20,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. CRH has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

