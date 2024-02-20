Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $16.90

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

