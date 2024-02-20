Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $34.40

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Select Medical stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

