Analyzing Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Close Brothers Group and TriCo Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Close Brothers Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares $499.75 million 2.34 $117.39 million $3.52 10.00

Analyst Recommendations

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Close Brothers Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Close Brothers Group and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Close Brothers Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.32%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Close Brothers Group.

Profitability

This table compares Close Brothers Group and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Close Brothers Group N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares 23.49% 10.82% 1.19%

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Close Brothers Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services. In addition, it provides asset management services, such as investment management solutions; financial planning, custody, and tax services. Further, the company offers investment advisory and broking and trading related services, as well as provides funding services for general aviation aircraft, and various leisure and commercial marine vessels; and brewery rentals. Additionally, it provides leasing services for commercial vehicles, machine tools, contractor plant, printing equipment, car fleets, aircraft and marine vessels, and energy project. Furthermore, the company offers financing services to the professional service sector, including dental, accounting, opticians, legal, funeral, veterinary, medical, and pharmaceutical sectors. It provides self-directed services that help investors to manage their portfolio online; and services for financial advisers; and liquidity and flexible execution services to retail stockbrokers, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company offers market making, sales, research, and corporate broking services; and dealing, custody, and settlement services to the institutional, wealth management, and brokerage clients. Close Brothers Group plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

