Analyzing GSK (NYSE:GSK) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

GSK (NYSE:GSK) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

GSK has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSK and Esperion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $37.71 billion 2.29 $6.13 billion $3.01 13.93 Esperion Therapeutics $75.47 million 4.05 -$233.66 million ($2.38) -1.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.5% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSK and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 16.24% 52.25% 10.55% Esperion Therapeutics -202.51% N/A -87.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GSK and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 1 1 4 0 2.50 Esperion Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.92%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than GSK.

Summary

GSK beats Esperion Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as infectious disease, HIV, immunology and respiratory, and oncology. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

