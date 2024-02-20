AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Up 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,547 shares of company stock valued at $337,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.