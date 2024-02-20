Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on AOMR

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.