ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after buying an additional 132,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

