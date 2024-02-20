Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading 3.5% Higher

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.03. Approximately 106,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 130,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday.

Get Anterix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATEX

Anterix Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after buying an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Anterix by 13,957.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.