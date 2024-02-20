Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 975,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 74,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,453. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

