Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,851,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,884,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Appian by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

