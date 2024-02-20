Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.27.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $182.31 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.