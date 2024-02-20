Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.40.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

