Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $220.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

