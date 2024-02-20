Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 1,493,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,048,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $689.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

