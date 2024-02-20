Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.