Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 156,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

