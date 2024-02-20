Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

