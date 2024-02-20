ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 9.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 115.49 and last traded at 116.28. Approximately 5,609,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,652,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at 128.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 78.77.

ARM Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 80.56.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

