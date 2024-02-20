Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.57.

AWI stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

