ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 119,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 161,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVBP

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.