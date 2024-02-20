ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 119,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 161,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVBP
ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma
ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ArriVent BioPharma
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.