Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Increased to GBX 44 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.52% from the stock’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.