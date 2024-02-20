Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Increased to GBX 44 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.52% from the stock’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About Arrow Exploration
Further Reading
