ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 155,415 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 497,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

