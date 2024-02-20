ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SPRY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 552,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,273. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

