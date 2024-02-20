ASD One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.58 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and $2.58 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,490.91 or 0.99981288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00164593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05266672 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,614,661.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.