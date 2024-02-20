ASD Price Hits $0.0527 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,304.39 or 0.99950462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009130 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00165753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05266672 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,614,661.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

