ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML traded down $20.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $908.54. 422,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,507. The firm has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $799.12 and its 200 day moving average is $694.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $954.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

