AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMK opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AssetMark Financial

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.