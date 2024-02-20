AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AMK opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
AMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
