AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £125 ($157.39) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($169.98) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($157.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £119 ($149.84).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AZN stock traded down GBX 214 ($2.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £102.04 ($128.48). 1,249,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,725. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.13) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($156.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,378.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of £105.41.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of £101.90 ($128.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,484.64). In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £101.70 ($128.05) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,053.39). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,484.64). 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

