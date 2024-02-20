AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.97 on March 25th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

