ATB Capital Analysts Give Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) a C$15.00 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$234,800.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$234,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$273,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,840 and have sold 153,094 shares valued at $1,901,789. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

