Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,086 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Atlassian worth $402,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at $37,482,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,584 shares of company stock worth $66,679,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $205.94. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.